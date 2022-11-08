Bigg Boss Kannada 9: After Eviction, Saanya Iyer's Post For Bestfriend Roopesh Shetty

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 is on a swing nowadays. This latest season is quite different from the last eight seasons as contestants from various backgrounds have entered the house this time.

Recently, actress Saanya Iyer got evicted from the show, leaving her close friend Roopesh Shetty very emotional. Roopesh shed tears knowing that he would not be with Saanya anymore. Before going, Saanya hugged Rupesh and said I will miss you so much. Replying to this, Roopesh said, “No one has cared for him as much as she did".

While Saanya was leaving, Roopesh said don’t change at all. If you change, my change is not worth it. You were very important to me in the Bigg Boss house, and will also remain important in my life. Rupesh Shetty said you will always be in my heart.

After getting evicted from the show, Shaanya shared some pictures from her last day at the Bigg Boss house along with Roopesh and penned a cute note. The actress wrote, “Can’t change roopieeeeee me in you forever be that cute smile. This is not the distance, our mind is still close. I will always strive to be your strength, my rock star."

See the post:

Seeing the post, fans got emotional. One of the users commented, “Let’s this friendship forever." While another wrote, “The best pictures of the best people. Missing Saanya’s presence in the Bigg Boss house." “ We all miss you Saanya" added another. This post is currently going viral everywhere.

Meanwhile, in the Bigg Boss house, Roopesh Shetty said that Saanya has become his best friend for life. Also, Saanya Iyer has given him a ring.

Currently, Roopesh is seen walking around the house with a band tied on his forehead and saying Miss you Saanya. He is crying even while eating. Roopesh said that her memory is making him sad.

