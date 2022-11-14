Bigg Boss Kannada 9: As Show Completes 50 Days, Makers' Pleasant Surprise To Housemates

Bigg Boss Kannada 9’s latest Super Sunday episode celebrated the 50th day of the current season. And, as a result, both viewers and contestants were treated to a special surprise by the makers. As usual, host Kiccha Sudeep took the stage and engaged in fun banter with housemates during the episode. However, everyone was wary of the elimination as tensions were rife among contestants after Sanya Iyer’s unexpected eviction last week.

Also, a record 10 contestants out of 12 remaining contestants had been nominated for eviction for the seventh week. With almost the entire house nominated for elimination, there were chances of almost anyone bidding adieu to the Bigg Boss Kannada house. However, after conversing with the contestants, Kiccha Sudeep largely narrowed down the list by stating that everyone was safe to enter the eighth week except for Rupesh Rajanna and Aryavardhan Guruji.

The house immediately jumped to the conclusion that Rupesh’s stint in the house had come to an end as Aryavardhan Guruji enjoys more popularity than him. Rupesh himself thought that his journey had ended on the show when Kiccha Sudeep made the shocking revelation that Aryavardhan was the one who got eliminated. The entire house was shocked by the announcement and Roopesh Shetty, Aryavardhan’s housemate since the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT days, even burst into tears.

However, as Aryavardhan made his way to the main door, it did not open for him and remained closed. It was then that Bigg Boss announced that it was just a prank and there were no evictions in the seventh week since the season was celebrating its 50th day. Upon realising that he was safe, Aryavardhan burst into tears of joy and had to be consoled by housemates as well as host Kiccha Sudeep.

