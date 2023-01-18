Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Contestants Engage In Fun And Games In Nannamma Super Star 2

The Kannada game show Nannamma Super Star has become a hit among the audience. Its second season has also succeeded in providing a daily dose of entertainment to its viewers. The show revolves around 12 celebrity mothers, who participate in this show with their children. The fun quotient in this show was accentuated recently, after the arrival of contestants from Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Kavyashree Gowda, Aryavardhan Guruji, Rupesh Rajanna and Rupesh Shetty attended the quarter-final of Nannamma Super Star 2. Kavyashree has shared a promo of this quarter-final on Instagram.

The promo shows contestants exhibiting their talent in various art forms. Kavyashree was a delight to watch, as she easily bonded with the children and left the audience in splits. Rupesh was also a foot forward in entertaining the masses and performed a humorous act with actor Srujan Lokesh, who is one of the judges of this show. Other judges include actresses Tara and Anu Prabhakar. Anupama and show Maja Baratha fame Karthik also entertained the viewers. Aryavardhan also danced with a contestant, evoking a round of applause from the audience.

Among the Bigg Boss contestants, it seemed like Kavyashree had the most fun with the kids. In this Instagram reel, she and a child contestant were seen praising actor D Boss, also called Darshan Toogudeepa. Darshan is the son of the late veteran actor/villain Thogudeepa Srinivas. Popularly called the ‘sultan of the box office’ in Gandhinagar (Gujarat), Darshan has proved his acting credentials in films like Roberrt and Odeya.

Social media users can’t wait to watch the quarter finals of Nannamma Super Star 2. They will also love to watch the new anchor Janvi Rayala, who has replaced the existing anchor Niranjan Despande. In a conversation with Times of India, Janvi said, “It is indeed a very big responsibility to host Nannamma Superstar season 2. Especially, to replace a successful host like Niranjan Deshpande is a huge responsibility. He does an amazing job as a host. I am looking forward to having a new stint here in the mother-child reality show."

