Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Deepika Das Engages In Fun Banter With Roopesh Shetty

Kichcha Sudeep-hosted Bigg Boss Kannada 9 is inching closer to its finale. And now, only six contestants are remaining in the competition, including Deepika Das, Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty, Divya Uruduga, Aryavardhan Guruji, and Rupesh Rajanna. These six housemates are leaving no stone unturned to win the coveted trophy of Bigg Boss Kannada 9.

As only a few days are left before the journey of this season will come to an end, Bigg Boss is currently pampering all the housemates by sending their favourite snacks into the house. In the latest episode, Rupesh Rajanna bought fish for Roopesh Shetty, and the latter was ecstatic to devour his favourite dish. However, Rupesh played a little game before handing over the dish to him. He passed it to Deepika Das, who further engaged in fun banter with Roopesh. Deepika asked Roopesh to perform 10 push-ups to win his favourite dish.

After he completed the task, Deepika asked him to praise her. Roopesh then heaped compliments on her by expressing that she deserves to be in the top 5 of Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Everyone in the house burst into laughter after seeing Deepika pulling Roopesh’s leg. They even humorously said that Roopesh Shetty could do anything for fish.

Advertisement

Deepika Das even asked him who was better between her and Sanya. To this, Roopesh jokingly asked her who Sanya was. He further added that he did not know anyone named Sanya. Deepika then urged Bigg Boss to show a video of the same to Sanya.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Adiga and Roopesh Shetty have been garnering the most attention in the Bigg Boss house of late. And ardent fans of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 believe that either of them will take home the trophy this season. The grand finale episode of the show will reportedly air on December 31 on Colors Kannada.

Read all the Latest Movies News here