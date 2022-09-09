Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Kichcha Sudeep Is All Set For The Upcoming Season. Are You?

The much-awaited ninth season of the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss Kannada is all set to hit the small screen soon. The makers have shared the first promo of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 on Instagram. Along with sharing the video, the television channel wrote, “Bigg Boss of all reality shows coming season." In the clip, the makers unveiled the logo of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

Take a look:

Advertisement

A silhouette of host Kichcha Sudeep can also be seen in the promo. He walks towards the camera in style. With this, it has been confirmed that the ninth season of the reality show will also be hosted by the Vikrant Rona star. The promo of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 went viral on social media in no time after it was shared by Colors Kannada. So far, it has amassed more than 9 lakh views and 60 thousand likes on Instagram. Ardent fans of Bigg Boss also flooded the comment section of the post to express their excitement about the show’s upcoming season. A user wrote, “I’m waiting for soooo long." Another commented, “The wait is over for this drama."

Top showsha video

Advertisement

A few media reports suggest that the debut OTT edition of Bigg Boss Kannada will be concluded by the end of September. So speculations are rife that the journey of season 9 may be kicked off in the first week of October. Meanwhile, fans are divided on the show’s format. While a lot of them hope that Bigg Boss Kannada 9 features new faces, some wish to see a few former house members make a comeback on the show, including Roopesh Shetty, Sanya Iyer, Nandini and Aryavardhan Guruji, among others.

In other news, Bigg Boss Kannada OTT’s fifth week witnessed double eviction. Chaitra Hallikeri and Akshata Kuki were recently eliminated from the house. The news of double eviction took a lot of viewers by shock.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here