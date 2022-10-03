Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Know Aryavardhan Guruji's Dating Tips to Darsh Chandrappa

As the days pass in season 9 of Bigg Boss Kannada, the challenges for the contestants are gradually mounting. The participants for season 9 have now understood friends and foes. The game is getting interesting with daily tasks and fights. Amid all this drama, there is someone making the audience laugh out loud.

It is none other than Aryavardhan Guruji, who recently shared with Darsh Chandrappa some dating tips, which became a source of entertainment for the audience as well as the contestants.

Aryavadhan Guruji told Darsh that he was a smart and cute man among everyone in the house. He needed to wait for the right girl. Guruji said, “If Darsh wants to pair up with any Bigg Boss house girl then, it will not happen." Aryavardhan said that Darsh will get a pretty and elegant girl outside the Bigg Boss house.

Season 9 of Bigg Boss Kannada comes after the conclusion of the OTT version where Prashanth and Aryavardhan had a nasty fight in the house. Their friendship was also at its worst during the OTT Bigg Boss. Aryavardhan’s skills were questioned by Prashanth, who also asserted that he was aware of Aryavardhan’s real identity, adding he misleads people with his information.

The nominated contestants for this week are Arun, Aryavardhan, Darsh, Mayuri, Nawaz, Sanya, Prashanth, Kavyashree, Roopesh, Aishwarya, Divya, and Vinod.

