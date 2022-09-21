Bigg Boss Kannada 9: List Of Contestants Who Might Feature On The Show

After the grand success of season eight, now the ninth season of Bigg Boss Kannada is all set to premiere on September 24. Host Kiccha Sudeep has already confirmed the top four contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, who will be making their way to the Bigg Boss house. The list includes Roopesh Shetty, Aryavardhan, Rakesh Adiga, and Saniya Iyer.

Now after them, the discussion on other house members is currently in full swing on social media. Now let’s take a look at the possible contestants for Bigg Boss Kannada.

Prema: Actress Prema, who is known for her work predominantly in Kannada and a few Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam language movies, is predicted to join the Bigg Boss house this time.

Naveen Krishna: Sandalwood actor and director Naveen Krishna is expected to enter the Bigg Boss house this time.

Tarun Chandra: Kannada actor Tarun Chandram who made his film debut in 2003 with the multi-starrer Khushi, is also on the list to join the Bigg Boss house this season.

Vinay Kumar: Former Indian team cricket player Vinay Kumar is also coming to Bigg Boss house.

Sonu Gowda: Actress Sonu Gowda, who works predominantly in Kannada films, is also going to be in the Bigg Boss house this year.

Dileep Raj: The Hitler Kalyan serial fame Dileep Raj, who also acted on the silver screen, may join other contestants in the Bigg Boss house.

Gopi Mimicry: Gopi, who makes people laugh, also seems to be joining the Bigg Boss house this time.

Namratha Gowda: Namratha Gowda, who has won millions of hearts with her series Naagani 2, is also rumoured to be headed to the Bigg Boss house this time.

Tennis Krishna: Kannada actor and comedian Tennis Krishna’s name was heard even during the previous seasons. Even this time, his name continues to be on the list of probables.

Deepika Das: Indian film and television actress is also on the list to join the house this year.

Along with these celebs, other names like Prashanth Sambargi, Aryavardhan Guruji, Rakesh Adiga, Rupesh Shetty, and Sanya Iyer are also speculated to be part of Bigg Boss house this season.

