Bigg Boss Kannada 9: New Twist In The Season’s Tenth Week Nomination

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 is one of the most-watched reality shows. It has been entertaining the viewers since it premiered on September 24. The audiences are now quite excited about the latest episode as it promises to be interesting since the nomination for the tenth week will be held in the BB house. Nominations are conducted in the house every week, but this time there’s a twist.

Bigg Boss will conduct a task wherein two contestants will be asked to take each other’s photos to save themselves from the nomination. If two candidates show different photos, both will be nominated.

Roopesh Shetty and Rupesh Rajanna will go through the nomination process together. Divya Uruduga and Amulya Gowda have been teamed up for the nomination task. Deepika Das and Prashant Sambargi have been paired up for the nomination process. Prashant is holding his own photo, while Deepika is still waiting for the answer.

On the other hand, Aryavardhan Guruji and Anupama Gowda can be seen waiting for each other’s answers. Despite being emotionally connected, Deepika is seen telling Prashant that she wants to stay in the house. While Roopesh Shetty says that it is not crucial to get saved from eviction at a point in the game.

It will be interesting to watch which housemates will be able to save themselves from this week’s nomination and who will get nominated this time.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 airs on Colours Kannada, every day at 9:30 PM. The show is produced by Endemol Shine India. For the unversed, contestants who have already been evicted from the house are Aishwarya Pise, Saiko Nawaz, Darsh Chandrappa, Mayuri, Neha Gowda and Sanya Iyer.

