Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Prashanth Gets Into Heated Argument With Darsh and Aryavardhan

The journey of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9, hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, started on September 24. The controversial reality show has become netizens’ daily dose of entertainment already. This season is quite different as compared to Bigg Boss Kannada’s previous seasons. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 welcomed previous seasons’ contestants as well as participants of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT and some new housemates.

Within a couple of days of its premiere, contestants have been stirring up controversies in the Bigg Boss Kannada house. On the first day, Prashanth Sambargi started a war of words with Darsh Chandrappa and Aryavardhan Guruji. Their arguments escalated during breakfast when Darsh and Divya Uruduga discussed Prashanth’s controversial past.

Prashanth, in his season of Bigg Boss Kannada, was criticised for hurling abuse at female contestants during a task. Prashanth even spoke about a female contestant with a news channel that tarnished the reputation of the contestant. After eavesdropping on the conversation, Prashanth stormed out of the room.

Later, in the evening, Prashanth fought with Aryavardhan. They had also participated in Bigg Boss OTT. Aryavardhan and Prashanth never shared a cordial relationship on the show’s OTT edition and continue their rivalry with each other in Bigg Boss Kannada 9 too.

During one of the latest episodes of the reality show, Prashanth picked a fight with Aryavardhan by questioning his knowledge of astrology. The businessman also claimed that he knows the real name of Aryavardhan and how he makes a fool out of people in the name of astrology. This led to a heated argument between Aryavardhan and Prashanth.

Rupesh, who is a social worker, then took a dig at Prashanth Sambargi over his work outside the Bigg Boss house. Rupesh said, “Prashanth Sambargi causes a lot of disturbance in society with his antics." He further added, “There are hardly a group of people who agree with Prashanth’s thoughts." As the brawl between Prashanth and Rupesh went out of hand, Arun Sagar had to intervene and asked them to not discuss their matters in the BB house.

