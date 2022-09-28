Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Prashanth Sambargi Devises This Task For First Week Captaincy

Kichcha Sudeep took the Internet by storm after the grand premiere of his reality show Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 aired on September 24 on Colors Kannada. Even before its inception, the controversial television show has been in the limelight for more reasons than one.

In the first week, producer Prashanth Sambargi and actor Vinod Gobaragala decided to amp up the excitement quotient of the show a notch higher. They finalised a task for selecting the captains of Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Actresses Deepika Das, Amulya Gowda, Neha Gowda and Anupama Gowda were chosen to participate in this task.

For the task, the actresses were divided into two pairs. Deepika and Amulya formed the first pair while Neha and Anupama formed the second. Both pairs were asked to maintain their balance on a wobbly sem-circular structure but with a twist. Their hands were tied with a machine to increase the difficulty level of the captaincy task.

However, they were provided with headgear to prevent themselves from any injury. It was announced that the winning pair will take on the captaincy for the week. Despite the tough task, all four contestants didn’t show any signs of nervousness. Instead, they were seen enjoying the task at hand. Actor Arun Sagar and Social media sensation Nawaz were even left stunned watching the contestants perform the difficult task easily.

Some of the viewers were not happy with this captaincy task. They criticized Prashanth for deliberately introducing some twists to the task. According to the audience, the purpose behind introducing these changes was to ensure that no other contestant could get captaincy.

Recently, Prashanth Sambargi engaged in a brawl with Darsh Chandrappa and Aryavardhan Guruji in the Bigg Boss Kannada house. This happened when Darsh and Divya Uruduga dug up some of the incidents from Prashanth’s past. He was extremely furious with both contestants trying to malign his image on national television. Later, in the evening, Prashanth had an altercation with Aryavardhan Guruji over his knowledge of astrology.

