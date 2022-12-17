Home » News » Movies » Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Rupesh Rajanna, Aryavardhan Guruji Play Blame Game In Latest Task

Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Rupesh Rajanna, Aryavardhan Guruji Play Blame Game In Latest Task

Rupesh and Aryavardhan teamed up for a task. They began blaming one another for not being helpful.

December 17, 2022

Bigg Boss Kannada 9’s most recent episode featured the housemates giving their best to earn weekly points. In the latest task, close friends Aryavardhan Guruji and Rupesh Rajanna can be seen having disagreements during a ball balancing exercise. Bigg Boss had set up a challenge, in which the contestants were split into two teams and requested to balance a ball from one end of the garden area to the other end in an allotted time.

Rupesh and Aryavardhan teamed up for the task. They began blaming one another for not being helpful. Rupesh started losing his temper with Aryavardhan for failing to coordinate with him. Aryavardhan accused him of pressuring him during the game. Despite having different approaches to the challenge, the pair ended up with the top scores.

In another task, Deepika Das surprised her rivals by flaunting her brand-new avatar. The contestant teamed up with Arun Sagar and pretended to be a girl from North Karnataka, looking for love. Deepika wore a silk saree, a braid in her hair, and bold makeup.

In contrast, Arun pretended to be the actress’ older brother and encouraged her to find her prince charming. The duo decided to use their appearance to amuse the other residents, and they were even heard speaking with a North Kannada accent. The housemates were taken aback by Deepika’s first-ever appearance as Mini Mini Meenakshi when Arun introduced her since they were unable to identify the actress in her new look.

