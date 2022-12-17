Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Rupesh Rajanna Gets Upset Over Divya Uruduga’s Statement

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is one of the most popular yet controversial reality shows. The show has been entertaining viewers since it premiered on September 24. With constant fights, arguments, and interesting tasks given to the contestants, the Bigg Boss house is full of entertainment. The past few episodes of this show have been a rollercoaster, in short. A glimpse of the upcoming episode has been shared on the official page of Colours Kannada, which is currently going viral. After completing the weekly task in Bigg Boss house, the housemates now gather to rate this week’s worst and best performers.

The task began with Aryavardhan Guruji, who gave the worst marks to Amulya Gowda. To justify this he said, Amulya has spoken very wrongly about Rakesh. In reply to this, Amulya denied having said any of these to him. Aryavardhan then uses a bad word, out of anger.

Advertisement

Next, Divya Uruduga rated Rupesh Rajanna as a poor performer in the house. She cited the reason that he gets aggressive during tasks. Hearing this, Rupesh got upset and counter-attacked her by saying that she also raised her voice with Aryavardhan during the balancing task. Divya further says that Aryavardhan got hurt by Rupesh. Replying to this, Rupesh asked, “Did I take the table and hit him?" Then Divya said, “Everyone saw that you played aggressively." Hearing this, Rupesh got angry and told Divya that it is wrong to give a reason for no reason at all.

Now, it will be interesting to watch what will happen next in today’s episode.

The latest season of Bigg Boss Kannada is broadcasted on Colours Kannada, every day at 9:30 PM. The show is produced by Endemol Shine India and hosted by Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep.

Contestants Aishwarya Pise, Saiko Nawaz, Darsh Chandrappa, Mayuri, Neha Gowda, and Sanya Iyer got evicted from the house till now.

Read all the Latest Movies News here