Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Who Will Get Evicted Before Season's Finale?

Ahead of Bigg Boss Kannada 9’s finale, all six remaining housemates have been nominated for the season’s final eviction. Deepika Das, Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty, Divya Uruduga, Aryavardhan Guruji and Rupesh Rajanna are the contestants battling it out for the winner’s trophy. According to the predictions, Divya Uruduga may be the one leaving the show this week.

Since entering the house, the actress has been trending on social media. But when it comes to voting, the contestant has frequently found herself in the bottom two for the previous few weeks. Many evicted contestants predicted that she would leave the house in the coming days.

Divya has persevered and remained strong for more than 90 days inside the house. The contestant did go through a rough patch a while ago and was even seen crying in front of host Kiccha Sudeep. Now, she might be eliminated this week, as she has a low percentage of votes as per unofficial polls.

Aryavardhan could also be eliminated, because the competition is currently fierce and he may fall short in terms of votes when compared to other contestants with large followings, such as Rakesh and Roopesh.

For the time being, the producers have kept the details of the mid-week eviction under wraps. The cliffhanger could air on Wednesday or Thursday’s episode.

Rakesh and Roopesh are currently generating the most attention in the Bigg Boss house. Many fans and former contestants believe that either of them will win the show. It should be noted that they both began their Bigg Boss journey during the OTT season.

The race to win the Bigg Boss trophy will be a neck-and-neck battle between the two, as they both have a sizable fan base outside the house. The grand finale will air on Colors Kannada on Friday and Saturday. The show is also available to watch on the Voot app as well.

