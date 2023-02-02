Bigg Boss Season 9 winner and actor Roopesh Shetty is ready to hit the silver screen and present himself to the audience through the film Circus. Sharing information about his upcoming movie, the actor uploaded some photos on Instagram. Take a look:

Posting some stills from the film and photographs of him supervising the editing process, the actor wrote, “Hellooo… CIRCUS is getting ready, you too get ready. DI work in progress." Actor Arvind Bolar was seen in a different look in one of the photographs of the post and it most definitely points towards great humour elements of the film.

The film has been produced by Anil Shetty, Sudhakar Shetty and Manjunath Attavar under the banner R S Cinema and Shoolin Films. The film’s shooting was done in and around Mangaluru, Maravoor and surrounding areas.

Roopesh thanked the film crew for finishing the shoot at a fast pace and has now announced its arrival through Instagram. Actor Yash Shetty will reportedly be making his film debut as a villain in the film and Rachana Rai will be making her film debut as the female lead in Circus.

Roopesh was last seen in Manku Bhai Foxy Rani alongside Geeta and Bharti Bhatt. He won Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 and received a lot of love from his fans for winning the trophy. Now he is all set to finish the post-production work on Circus and promote it soon.

Roopesh started his career as an RJ in Mangalore and did his first film in the film industry by the name Ice Cream. Before that, he was a supporting artist. Even after receiving lead roles, he gave 7-8 back-to-back flops after which he decided to take charge of his career, and directed and acted in Girgit which became a hit. Roopesh shot to fame with the film and hasn’t looked back ever since.

