Bigg Boss Kannada: Aryavardhan and Sanya Iyer At Loggerheads Over Nominations

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 recently completed its nomination process. Sanya Iyer, the captain of the house, had the power to directly nominate one. Sanya, in revenge for the past nomination, took the name of Aryavardhan. This has upset the Guru Ji of the BB house. Although there was no war of words between the two, Guruji was seen speaking with Neha Gowda about the differences between the two.

Aryavardhan, who was also part of BB OTT, told Neha that Sanya nominated him for a silly reason. He said Sanya portrayed herself as childish for this reason. Aryavardhan said that despite arguments with Prashanth, she nominated him. Lately, Aryavardhan, one of the contestants who targeted everyone is now under the radar of the house. Rupesh Shetty, Deepika Das, Kavyashree, Neha Gowda, and Aryavardhan have been nominated.

At the same time, Aryavardhan is seen losing interest in the game. He has repeatedly communicated to BB that he is missing his daughter and can’t stay in the house for another ten weeks. It’s getting interesting whether Bigg Boss will complete his dream of meeting his daughter.

In the BB house, controversy and fights are synonymous with Aryavardhan. It’s not just Sanya and Guruji but the fierce fight between Guruji and Prashanth stole the night of Bigg Boss as well.

In the BB house, Prashanth and Aryavardhan have always had different opinions. Guruji and Prashanth met in Bigg Boss OTT and since then their relationship has been at its lowest phase. Prashanth questioned Aryavardhan’s astrology skills and claimed that he knows the real identity of Aryavardhan. Aryavardhan has a different relationship with Darsh Chandrappa.

Darsh Chandrappa and guruji share a good bond. Aryavardhan shared some dating tips with him. Guruji appreciated Darsh for being smarter than the other contestants. He urged Darsh to wait for the right girl. Guruji asserted if Darsh wants to pair up with any Bigg Boss inmate, that cannot happen. Aryavardhan said Darsh would get a pretty and elegant girl outside the Bigg Boss house.

