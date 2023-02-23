Deepika Das is a popular name in the Kannada entertainment industry. She rose to fame after appearing in movies and TV shows like Dream Girl, Dudhsagar, Naagini, and Ee Manase. The 30-year-old got her breakthrough after appearing in the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9. Deepika has now become a household name in the television industry. She recently shared a unique update with her fans, regarding her personal life. Her pet cat seems to have gone missing. She recently posted a picture of her cat on her official Instagram handle and asked for help.

Sharing the picture of her cat, Deepika wrote: “18-02-2023 my cat has been missing from 3rd Block Visvesvaraya Layout, Ullal, Bangalore since Saturday night. The cat’s name is Shadow. It is a black cat with brown patterns around the neck. Shadow is a Persian male cat and is 9 months old."

Deepika Das has also promised a reward of Rs 10,000 to 15,000 will be given to those who will find him. She also shared some mobile numbers to contact her for any updates or information. Deepika wrote, “Pls help finding" in the caption.

Her fans encouraged her. One of the users commented, “Cats never lose their way, they stick to their boundaries. Hope you get your cat back soon pls check nearby CCTV cameras. You might find some clues." Another one commented, “Don’t worry" and many shared sad emojis in the comment section.

Deepika Das made her acting debut with the 2014 romantic thriller film, Dudhsagar. The movie was directed by Samuel Tony and also featured Akshay, Ramya Barna, Tabla Nani, and Ashwath Ninasam in pivotal roles. Her on-screen character Amrutha in the Kannada daily soap Naagini, directed by Hayavadhana made her a popular face on television. She has also appeared in a few Kannada and Telugu films, and has participated in the popular dance reality show Dance Karnataka Dance: Family War Season 1 in the year 2022 and won the competition.

