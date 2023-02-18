Home » News » Movies » Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Deepika Das Looks Elegant In Her Mahashivratri Look

Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Deepika Das Looks Elegant In Her Mahashivratri Look

In terms of accessories, Deepika sported golden jewellery that enhanced her look further.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 18:52 IST

Bangalore Rural, India

The Kannada beauty yet again mesmerised her fans with her latest string of pictures.

Kannada actress Deepika Das rose to fame with films and serials like Dream Girl, Dudhsagar, Naagini and Ee Manase. However, it was the 29-year-old’s appearance in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 that made her a household name in the entertainment industry. Deepika is an ardent social media user. She often impresses her fans with her on-fleek fashion game and snippets of her stunning photoshoots.

On Saturday, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, the Kannada beauty yet again mesmerised her fans with her latest string of pictures, decked up in a traditional ensemble, resembling a goddess.

“Happy Maha shivrathri…Om namah shivaya," Deepika captioned the picture that she shared on Instagram. The divine images captured the Dudhsagar actress draped in a white saree with distinct golden-embroidered borders. She teamed up her saintly attire with a striking red off-shoulder blouse. In terms of accessories, Deepika sported golden jewellery that enhanced her look further.

She rounded off her makeover with a bright shade of maroon-red lipstick, a red bindi and open curly tresses, adorned with flower garlands. The actress appeared to embody a goddess as she struck several poses, exuding spirituality at its best. While in the first picture, Deepika was seen offering flowers to a Shivlinga, in the second, she held a flower bucket in her red-dyed hands and in the third, she was seen twirling a hibiscus with a subtle smile on her face.

The snaps were quick to garner the attention of social media users, who were floored by Deepika’s Maha Shivratri special outfit. “Looking gorgeous," gushed one user. “Cuteness overload," quipped another. Others wished the Kannada star a Happy Shivratri and added numerous red heart emojis in the comment section.

This is not the first time Deepika has bowled us over with her appealing looks. The actress is also a slayer in western outfits. Check out this picture of hers in a royal blue and white printed, boho-chic, asymmetrical dress.

Not long ago, Deepika had an adorable fangirl moment with cricketer Chris Gayle while on her Dubai vacation. The actress called it the perfect “Gayle moment".

first published: February 18, 2023, 18:52 IST
last updated: February 18, 2023, 18:52 IST
