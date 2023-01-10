Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Divya Uruduga, Aravind KP Shake A Leg To Their Film's Song

Bigg Boss Kannada fame Divya Uruduga and Aravind KP recently shared a dance video on their Instagram handle. In the video, both of them can be seen shaking a leg to the song Jingalakaa from their upcoming movie Ardhamberdha Prema Katha.

The rumoured couple performed the hook step and encouraged their fans to share videos of themselves dancing to the peppy track. The dance number is sung by Arjun Janya and its lyrics are penned by director Aravind Kaushik.

Along with sharing the video on Instagram, the actress captioned it, “Let’s all hook together for the hook step!! Show your moves through reels and tag @ardhambardhapremakathe and don’t forget to mention #jingalakaapk the best ones will be featured on our respective pages."

Advertisement

Check out Divya Uruduga and Aravind KP’s dance video below

Soon after the video surfaced online, several social media users flocked to the comment section to shower the duo with praise. One user wrote, “This has my whole heart." Another commented, “So happy to see them together." “All the best for your upcoming movie," noted a third user. So far, the video has amassed over 8 lakh views and more than 1 lakh likes on Instagram.

For those unaware, Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga met each other inside the Bigg Boss Kannada house. That is how they grew closer to each other and became good friends. The rumoured couple was even vocal about their feelings on the reality show. However, they have not made their relationship official as of yet.

Advertisement

Touted to be a romantic movie, Ardhamberdha Prema Katha features Divya Uruduga and Aravind KP in the lead roles. According to reports, the major portions of this Aravind Kaushik directorial have been completed. However, the film’s release date hasn’t been announced yet.

On the work front, Aravind KP is a professional racing champion. Divya Uruduga, on the other hand, is known for her appearances in films like Girki, Face 2 Face, and Padavi Poorva.

Read all the Latest Movies News here