Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Divya Uruduga Gets Special Gift on Birthday From Rakesh Adiga

As the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 got over, contestants have been like free birds. Many participants of the TV reality show are snapped outside cafes and malls with their new best friends. The relationship between warring contestants has now improved drastically. The Bigg Boss contestants and their fans now have a reason to rejoice. Thinking what? Well, Divya Uruduga celebrated her 33rd birthday with her Bigg Boss friends.

On this special occasion, Rakesh Adiga made a special video for Divya. The video is a compilation of Divya’s journey in Bigg Boss and some of her best pictures. Rakesh Adiga captioned the video, “Happy Birthday DU." Starting from the first day at the house and then towards the end, the video depicts Divya’s whole journey. Seeing this surprise from her friend, she commented, “Thank you Chitthhhaaaa.’’

Soon Divya fans followed the trail and commented on the video. A fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Akka, God bless you, Keep smiling and be the way you are. Stay happy forever." Another admirer wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DU. LOVE YOU SO MUCH. you (were) one of the best contestants in Bigg Boss. No one can ever be like you.’’

Recently Divya and Aravind KP shook their legs to the song Jingalakaapk from their upcoming movie Ardhambardha Prema Katha. The rumoured couple demonstrated the hook step and invited their followers to upload videos of them dancing to the upbeat song. Arjun Janya has sung the song and director Aravind Kaushik has written the lyrics.

For those who don’t know, Divya Uruduga and Aravind KP met in the Bigg Boss Kannada house. They got to know each other more and became close friends as a result. The rumoured couple even expressed their emotions openly on the reality show. They haven’t yet formalised their relationship, though. Aravind KP is a successful professional racer. On the other hand, Divya Uruduga is well-known for her roles in movies like Padavi Poorva, Face 2 Face and Girki.

