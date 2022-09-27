Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Niveditha Gowda Oozes Elegance in Black Strappy Gown, See Pics

Kannada model Niveditha Gowda, who rose to fame with the popular reality television show Bigg Boss Kannada, never fails to impress netizens with her on-fleek glam game. With a massive fanbase of over 1.5 million followers on Instagram, Niveditha often shares updates of her whereabouts with her admirers.

You can rely on the Bigg Boss fame to sweep off your Monday blues with her entertaining reels, travel escapades, and inspiring style quotient. And it seems like Niveditha has done it again. The model has once again turned heads with her sheer Black Beauty avatar.

The 19-year-old has uploaded a string of snaps on the photo-sharing application, looking drop-dead gorgeous. Take a look at her clicks here:

Bewitching fans with her vintage black strappy dress, Niveditha wowed fans with her voguish avatar. The model put her daring foot forward as she opted for a risque high-rise thigh slit gown having a plunging neckline.

Striking alluring poses, Niveditha has won hearts with her dazzling attire. She clubbed her look with a pair of silver-studded glittery earrings and a shiny beaded tiara wrapped on her tresses. The Kannada beauty went in for a bold makeup look.

The on-fleek eyebrows, dramatic kohl-rimmed eyes with long lashes, and a shade of glossy peach lipstick levelled up Niveditha’s style quotient a notch higher.

The Bigg Boss Kannada fame painted a dreamy picture as she leaned against a tree, gazing right into the lens while at other times she just flaunted her toned legs, wearing pointed silver stilettos.

The moment the pictures surfaced on the Internet, fans rushed to the comment section to pour their admiration for Niveditha, adding a slew of heart and fire emojis. While one user called her a “Barbie doll" another lavished her by commenting “Elegant beauty."

Niveditha first started her career as a model. She has earned a name for herself doing numerous brand promotions, television advertisements, and print shoots. In the year 2017, she had her first breakthrough in the Kannada entertainment industry with Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5.

Although Niveditha did not win the show, she turned out to be one of the most popular finalists. Later, she also participated in the reality game program Kannadada Kotyadhipathi.

