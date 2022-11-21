Bigg Boss Kannada Host Kiccha Sudeep Calls Contestant Prashanth Samabrgi ‘Gauntlet Man’

Season 9 of Bigg Boss Kannada is in full swing and the viewers are loving the new twists. Meanwhile, like every season, host Kiccha Sudeep cooked for the contestants this time as well. He also shared the cooking video with the housemates.

Seeing the clip, the participants were very happy and thanked Kiccha Sudeep.

Along with the delicious meal, he also wrote letters to the contestants. Seeing the notes the participants were overwhelmed. But Senior contestant Prashanth Samabrgi’s note attracted everyone’s attention as Sudeep called him ‘Gauntlet Man’ and wrote, it doesn’t matter if the rules break the game, do not break the rules of the mind. May your screams continue. Prashant Sambargi read the note in front of everyone and all the housemates laughed. Further, in his reply, Prashanth said ‘Gauntlet’ is a good word.

As Prashant is always seen fighting at home, Sudeep gave him the name ‘Gauntlet Man.’

Further, all the housemates thanked Sudeep. Contestant Kavyashree Gowda said, “Thank you for the chicken, Sudeep sir. Thank you so much. Let the chicken come every week. We are blessed to eat food from your hands." Actress Divya Uruduga said, “I ate your food for the second time. It was a pleasure."

Meanwhile, there is a widespread rumour that producers are planning for a wild card entry in the show. For this season, the names of Chandrachud and Sonu Gowda are doing the rounds on social media. Viewers are now eagerly waiting for the new twist.

