Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Aryavardhan Guruji Gets Into Ugly Fight With Uday Surya

It’s been only 3 days since Bigg Boss Kannada OTT started and Aryavardhan Guruji has attracted everyone’s attention. The popular astrologer and numerologist Aryavardhan Guruji, who entered the Kannada Bigg Boss OTT house on Saturday, August 6, recently entered into a physical fight with television actor and co-contestant Uday Surya.

The fight began when Aryavardhan Guruji pushed Uday while performing a task given by Bigg Boss. Uday asked, “Why did you push me?" To this, Aryavardhan Guruji said, “I did not push you, I just played the game."

When Uday repeated that Guruji pushed him, the astrologer screamed at him and said, “Why are you hitting me, talk properly. I didn’t push. If I push something, you will go 22 feet and fall."

Advertisement

A video of the same has been shared by the Colors Super Facebook account.

The other day, Guruji surprised the show viewers with his new look. Aryavardhan was seen sitting on a chair installed in front of a mirror as actor and politician Arjun Ramesh shaved his head and mustache in the glasshouse.

Aryavardhan is not new to Kannada audiences. Originally a resident of Hassan, Karnataka, he is a well-known fortuneteller in Bengaluru and often makes an appearance on television. He became famous for his predictions on politicians and Sandalwood celebrities in the past. He was also trolled in the past for his predictions of match results during the recently concluded IPL.

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, the digital only version of the controversial reality show is hosted by Kiccha Sudeep and the show has 16 inmates in the Bigg Boss House. The contestants will compete for the title for 45 days and the top three contestants will get a direct entry into Bigg Boss Kannada season 9.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here