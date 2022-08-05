Bigg Boss Kannada OTT First Look Photo Out Ahead of August 6 Launch

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT is all set to premiere on Voot app on August 6. The makers of the show have been sharing updates about the show to keep the buzz alive ahead of the launch of the reality show. Ahead of the grand premier of the first season of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, we have now received a small glimpse of the new Big Boss house.

Parameshwar Gundkal, who heads the business division at Colors Kannada, has shared the first photo of the BB house on Instagram. The photo shows the impressive new set of the show, colourful decors and camera setup. The photo also features a sculpture of a man with his eyes blindfolded. The picture seems to be from the living area of the new glasshouse.

Gundkal shared the post with the caption, “Over the top!" Users congratulated the Bigg Boss OTT team, while many even criticized the fact that it will only be released on OTT.

One user wrote, “No one’s gonna watch if it’s ott." Another one shared similar thoughts by saying, “It’s bad that it’s only OTT this time. Don’t know how many will watch!"

According to the latest updates, the OTT only version of the controversial reality show will only include celebrities from different walks of life as contestants. The list will include Sandalwood celebrities, small screen artists, internet sensations, singers and even sports personalities.

There are speculations about a few names participating in the first season of BiggBoss OTT, though the official list of the contestants is not released yet. According to reports, known faces such as Namratha Gowda, Rekha Vedavyas, Naveen Krishna, Tarun Chandra, Chandan Sharma, Dileep Raj, and Ravi Srivastava among others are set to likely enter the BB house this time.

The names of the confirmed contestants will only be revealed at the grand opening when host Kiccha Sudeep welcomes them on stage. The show will premiere at 7 pm on August 6 on the Voot app. The contestants will be locked in the house for 42 days and the top performers of the mini-season will be given a chance to be featured on Bigg Boss Kannada 9.

