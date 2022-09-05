Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Jayshree Breaks Down After Chaitra Hallikeri's Eviction

With several twists and turns already, the debut season of Bigg Boss Kannada’s OTT version has entered its fifth week wherein as per the format, a double eviction was lined up. Chaitra Hallikeri and Akshata Kuki were eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. This eviction has left everyone in shock, especially Jayshree Aradhya and Sonu Srinivas Gowda.

After the eviction of her friend Chaitra Hallikeri, Jayshree could not control her tears. She went to the washroom and cried. Jayshree even pleaded with the Bigg Boss that she can’t stay in the house for long now. Jayshree beat her chest and said that it was Chaitra, who made her learn how to face difficult situations with a smile.

Chaitra and Jayshree’s bond grew during their stay in the house. There were several occasions when the duo saved each other from eviction and came to each other’s rescue during tasks as well. Not only Jayshree, but even Sonu Srinivas Gowda was also sad following the eviction of Akshita Kuki.

Advertisement

After the eviction, when host Kiccha Sudeepa asked contestants if the house looked empty, it was Sonu who said yes. Sonu then talked about Akshita Kuki. Sonu said that she misses her, especially at night as both of them shared beds.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

Moreover, she said that every night Akshita and she used to talk, adding that she would miss her night conversations with her. Sonu Gowda got a little emotional while missing her Bigg Boss friend.

The Bigg Boss OTT debut season entered its last week. Sources say that the winner from OTT Bigg Boss will be given a proposal to be part of Bigg Boss season 9. Besides that, contestants who fetched TRPs and entertained the audience will be retained.

Advertisement

The battle for the trophy continues between Nandini, Jaswant, Sanya Iyer, Somanna Machimada, Aryavardhan Guruji, Rakesh Adiga, Jayashree Aradhya, Sonu Gowda, and Rupesh Shetty.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here