Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Sonu Gowda’s Prank on Aryavardhan Guruji Goes Horribly Wrong

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, which is in its third week now, has been gaining a lot of popularity, with people hooked on to the show. The first OTT season has been entertaining viewers with its twists and turns with the latest eviction from the house, Uday Surya, sending shocks of disbelief across the internet. However, the latest incident in the house created panic among the contestants. The prank went horribly wrong, causing host Kiccha Sudeep to school contestants over it.

Contestant Aryavardhan Guruji recently fainted after an attempt to prank him, cashing in on his fear of the supernatural, which backfired. The prank was carried out by Sonu Srinivas Gowda. Aryavardhan Guruji had, on numerous occasions, on the show revealed his fear of ghosts, demons and the supernatural. Sonu Srinivas Gowda and Akshata Kukki planned to scare Aryavardhan Guruji for fun.

Waiting for the perfect opportunity, Sonu disguised himself as a terrifying figure, with powder on his face and dishevelled hair and waited for Aryavardhan Guruji to visit the washroom. Sonu hid just outside the washroom door and suddenly sprang out to scare him. However, Aryavardhan got shocked to the extent that he fainted right there.

Rupesh and Rakesh had to help him up from the ground and take him to bed. Everyone panicked about his health, but fortunately, he gained consciousness soon. Later, everyone got together and consoled Guruji. Later, in the Super Sunday episode, Kichha Sudeep assured Guruji that there were no ghosts or demons in the house.

“There is no ghost in the bathroom. There are 300 technicians around you. If you face any problem, they will come to your aid immediately," Sudeep consoled Guruji. Aryavardhan Guruji burst into tears recalling how he had to be escorted to the elevator at his home post-dark, while Sudeep warned the contestants against pulling such a prank again.

