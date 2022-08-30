Bigg Boss Kannada OTT to Have Double-Eviction This Weekend?

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT has piqued the interest of the audience. In the last elimination round, seven contestants were nominated. There was a lot of curiosity around the next elimination round. Now, in the third episode of Super Sunday on August 28, Sudeep gave a hint about the double elimination that might take place next week on Super Sunday with Kichcha Sudeep.

In the weekly episode of Katha Kichchan Sathiyali, Sudeep was discussing an interesting incident that happened in the Bigg Boss house. During the ‘Yes or No’ segment, contestants were supposed to answer yes or no to Sudeep’s questions. At this time, Sudeep has asked a question about the double elimination next week.

All the contestants in the Bigg Boss house were shocked after Sudeep’s double elimination question. Now as many shared their opinion about the same, a few contestants said that a double-eviction might take place, while others said no stating the reason that double elimination will not be considered for the OTT season.

Because the OTT season lasts only 42 days, some contestants think that double elimination is likely soon.

Wild card entry to the big house

On the other hand, while talking to the contestants about the same, Sudeep also dropped a hint of a wild card entry. Sudeep said that there is a possibility of wild card entry.

Last week’s nominations were hanging on Uday Surya, Rupesh Shetty, Akshatha, Aryavardhan, Chaitra, Jayashree, and Somanna. Among them, Aryavardhan Guruji became the first to save. After that, Rupesh Shetty, Somanna, Akshata, Chaitra, and Jayashree stayed. In the end, Uday was eliminated.

Uday Surya was accused of making negative comments against housemates and looking down on girls. This issue was widely debated. All contestants had turned against Uday. Also, there is an allegation that he was playing a double game in the glass house, which led to his elimination.

