Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Why Somanna Machimada Questions Aryavardhan Guruji's Astrology

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT is in its second week and is gaining popularity. Recently, contestant Aryavardhan Guruji, a numerologist, escalated the attention quotient with his prediction. Aryavardhan said that the other contestant and popular social media influencer Sonu Srinivas Gowda will win all the tasks. Journalist Somanna Machimada made fun of Aryavardhan, criticising his astrology skills.

Somanna said that Aryavardhan used to flaunt his astrology skills and predict on camera who will win the captaincy task. However, he failed and also wrongly speculated that Sonu would win every task. Somanna said that as an individual, Aryavardhan has a charming personality. Still, he is a big failure in terms of astrology. No one from among the other contestants came in Aryavardhan’s defence. They all agreed with everything Somanna said.

It remains to be seen whether this criticism has any effect on the upcoming evictions in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT. Recently, model, dancer and yoga instructor Kiran Yogeshwar was the first contestant to be eliminated from the show. Could Aryavardhan become the other contestant to be evicted from the house? This question will be answered in upcoming episodes.

This is not the only time Aryavardhan courted attention in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT. Recently, he hogged the limelight after shaving his head and moustache. He was shaved by actor and politician Arjun Ramesh. The episode was much loved by the audience.

Apart from Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, Aryavardhan steals the spotlight for other reasons as well. He keeps making appearances in special television shows. He has made predictions on celebrities in Kannada Entertainment Industry as well.

Aryavardhan’s predictions for the last IPL season also made him attract attention. Using his numerology skills, Aryavardhan predicted the team to win the match. However, his predictions turned out to be wrong many times.

Politics is also Aryavardhan’s area of interest. He had predicted Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s resignation which turned out to be true.

