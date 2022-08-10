Bigg Boss Kannada Season 6 Winner Shashi Kumar Ties The Knot With Swathi

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 6 winner Shashi Kumar has entered the wedlock with his fiancee Swathi. The two got married on August 6 in a convention center in Bengaluru in a grand ceremony. It is an arranged marriage and both the families decided on the well being of their children. While Shashi is yet to share official photos from his wedding, several fan pages have shared the pics.

For the wedding, Shashi Kumar wore a white coloured South Indian attire and Swathi looked pretty in elegant Kanjeevaram saree. The bride completed the look with traditional South Indian jewellery. On August 6, Shashi had shared photos and videos from his haldi ceremony and they were captioned as “When they surprise you with chilled and hot water." Fans had taken to the comment section to wish Bigg Boss Kannada Season 6’s winner for his new journey.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg5t9ykrEaP/?hl=en

Advertisement

Shashi Kumar and Swathi got engaged in July 2020. In an interview with Etimes, he had talked about his wedding preparations. He was quoted as saying, “The wedding will be a grand affair. On the previous day, there will be a reception which will be attended by our friends and well-wishers. Swathi is an engineering graduate. Her family is from Doddabalapura and are in the agri business. I am also planning to expand my farming business. Swathi, who is also interested and knowledgeable in the farm sector, will look after the business."

After handling the business responsibilities to Swathi, Shashi will focus on his acting career. He had said that when a director or producer wants to meet to narrate a story, he is usually held up with his business. “I don’t want that hindering my growth as an actor," he had said.

After winning Bigg Boss Kannada Season 6, Shashi Kumar is now focusing on films.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here