Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9: Finalists Take A Walk Down Memory Lane

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9, hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, is getting closer to its final episode. Deepika Das, Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty, Divya Uruduga and Rupesh Rajanna are the five contestants who have reached the final week. The producers have announced the finale episode’s date, leaving fans excited to find out who will take the winner’s trophy home. Before 2022 ends, the show will have its winner. The finale will be telecast today and tomorrow at 7.30 pm at Colors Kannada.

In the recent episode, Roopesh Shetty was excited to locate his favourite dish, when Rupesh Rajanna ordered fish for him.

Advertisement

Now, in yet another interesting turn of events, Bigg Boss takes the contestants down memory lane.

Bigg Boss, as part of the show’s format, will take the housemates through their journey — from the day they entered till now. This will be more like a farewell to them. Contestants cannot stop their emotions after watching these clips. In the latest episode, Bigg Boss telecast a video clip of Deepika.

Deepika, a Kannada actress who competed on Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 as a senior participant, has advanced to the finals. This is the second time Deepika has advanced to the grand finale, given that she competed in Bigg Boss Kannada season 7.

In the clip, we can see how Deepika has put all her effort into every work and activity. Deepika is well-known for her fierce competitiveness, honesty and ability to take a stand when necessary, outside of the Bigg Boss house too. During the third week of the season, the actress became Bigg Boss Kannada 9’s captain. She is also the first woman to compete and win the captaincy. After the reality show had aired for about fifty-five days, Deepika’s Bigg Boss journey came to an end. But in a startling change of events, the actress quickly returned as a wild card contestant the day after she was eliminated.

Read all the Latest Movies News here