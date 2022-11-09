Bigg Boss Kannada Star Niveditha Gowda Aces the Shakuntala Look, But There’s a Catch

Bigg Boss Kannada star Niveditha Gowda has time and again made her admirers go gaga over her glamorous outfit choices. The 22-year-old is a social media buff who often drops snippets of her bold and stylish photoshoots, and exotic travel getaways, even entertaining viewers with her oh-so-cute reels.

Recently, Niveditha has given a sweet surprise to her fans after she shared a video on her Instagram space, dressed like the character Shakuntala. However, fans have pointed out something else!

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Niveditha can be seen clad in a red-bordered white saree typical of Shakuntala, a character from famous poet Kalidasa’s play. Instead of any fancy ornaments, the actress kept true to her character and sported white flower garlands as pieces of jewelry for her necklaces, bangles, earrings, and forehead jewelry. For her hairdo, the Kannada beauty made a half bun letting the rest of her long hair loose.

Advertisement

She walked with grace, flashing a smile at the camera, twirling in her vintage and traditional Shakuntala inspired attire. Niveditha was the perfect depiction of Shakuntala in the outfit. However, nothing evades the eyes of fans. Niveditha teamed up her conventional saree look with a pair of high-heel sandals. The mismatched style drew the attention of a fan, who pointed out the fact.

“Shakuntala on heel sandals," the fan joked. The comment was presumably posted keeping in mind the ancient times Kalidasa’s Shakuntala dwelled in when there were no such fancy sandals. However, Niveditha took a modern twist to the age-old dainty Shakuntala and stepped into the pair of sandals with style.

Advertisement

Other comments on Niveditha’s post were filled with praises like “So beautiful", “so cute" and a slew of heart and heart-eye emojis.

Earlier, another video of Niveditha also went viral which showed her having a moment of affection with her husband Chandan Shetty. Niveditha was captured kissing her partner on his lips, encircled in each other’s embrace. “I miss you already," read her adorable caption. Check out the video here:

Advertisement

Niveditha made her debut in the glamour world as a model. She has also appeared in numerous brand-related TV advertisements. She was also a part of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 in 2017 and went on to become one of the most popular finalists.

Niveditha fell in love with Chandan Shetty, a fellow participant in the BB House. The two lovebirds later took their relationship to the next level and had a lavish wedding in the presence of close friends and family members.

Read all the Latest Movies News here