Bigg Boss Lovers Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan Are Engaged; Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin Say 'We Need Party'

After dating for over two years, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia decided to make it official. The couple, who fell in love in Bigg Boss 14 house, are engaged. On Wednesday, Eijaz took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from their dreamy proposal.

In one of the pictures, Pavitra can be seen flaunting her engagement ring. Sharing the photos, Eijaz wrote: “Baby, if we keep waiting for the right time, it’s never gonna be, I promise you my best, Will you marry me? She said, ‘yes.'" Pavitra dropped a love-filled comment on the post. “May the lord protect us from evil eye. Let there be love love and love."

Eijaz and Pavitra’s celebrity friends including Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Manu Punjabi, and fans flooded the post with congratulatory messages. While Jasmin wrote, “We need party!" Aly dropped heart-eyed emojis. Manu wrote “congratulations". One fan said, “This is literally a big slap to those people who said them FAKE, CAMERA KE LIYE KARRAHE HAI, BIGG BOSS KA PYAAR FAKE HOTA HAI and what not! I hope now everyone got their answer. Love you both." Another one wrote, “I’m soo emotional right now to be honest 2 years of shipping you both sooo hard and finally my ship gonna come truee. Thank you you both PROUD PAVIJAZ SHIPPER ALWAYS."

Earlier this year, an E-Times report claimed that Ejiaz moved in with Pavitra in her Malad’s flat. Pavitra also dropped a hint about the same when she mentioned ‘living with someone for long’ during an interview. The actress was talking about her wedding plans when she told E-Times, “Everyone is always asking us about our marriage but honestly, we are as good as married. When you have lived with someone for long, you stop looking at each other as a boyfriend, or girlfriend. But, when we will officially announce ourselves as husband and wife in a ceremony, is not in our hands… Our wedding will be very instant because we have such packed lives."

