Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Actor Surekha Kudachi Becomes 2nd Contestant To Be Evicted

Surekha Kudachi has become the second contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss Marathi season 3. The popular actor, who won the audience’s hearts since the start of the show, was eliminated on Sunday. In the Bigg Boss Marathi 3’s chavadi episode, host Mahesh Manjrekar announced that Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus, Vikas Patil, and Sonali Patil were safe while Surekha was the second contestant to be evicted. Actor Akshay Waghmore was the first contestant who was eliminated from the show this season.

Surekha’s exit from the show left all the contestants emotional. Sneha Wagh, Trupti Desai, Santosh Chaudhary, Gayatri Datar, Sonali broke down seeing Surekha leave the house. Later, the actor appeared on stage with show host Mahesh after bidding adieu to housemates. Surekha hugged everyone as she left the house. She said that she was going to miss everyone.

Mahesh gave Surekha a special power to name one housemate to become the captain of the house. She named Trupti Desai as the captain of the house.

Surekha entered the show as a renowned actor and dancer. In the house, she narrated several personal incidents to fellow contestants. The audience got to know about her acting and dancing skills.

Show host Mahesh Manjrekar also showed Surekha’s journey as a video capturing her moments in the house was shown to the contestants and the audience. Mahesh said that he had never expected that she would leave the show so early.

While talking about her experience in the house, Surekha said that there is “something magical" about the Bigg Boss house. She said that she did not find anyone bad in the house.

“I enjoyed every moment with fellow contestants and I did all tasks honestly. I did not have any grudges with anyone," she added.

Surekha has acted in more than 50 films across Hindi and Marathi.

