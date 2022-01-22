Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Fame Jay Dudhane, Mira Jagannath Spotted at a Restaurant

Recently concluded third edition of Bigg Boss Marathi has been the most popular season of the show. The show must have been off air for some time now but its contestants have carved a strong place in the hearts of the audience. The show’s first runner up Jay Dudhane and contestant Mira Jagannath have garnered immense popularity through the show. The duo was best friends during their stay in Bigg Boss house. Their bonding is becoming stronger even after coming out of the Bigg Boss house.

Recently, a reel of the duo enjoying their meal together has been shared on Instagram. Mira was heard saying, “Hot hot mutton with hot hot chai". Jay posed smilingly with a flatbread.

According to the reports, Jay and Mira are also going to be seen in an Anand Shinde song. Fans were waiting for an official announcement by the stars regarding this project which came when Mira posted a still from the song. Fans are waiting for this project. They have loved Jay and Mira’s chemistry in the show. They are eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of it in Anand Shinde’s song. Mira also shared some glimpses from the song’s shoot on her Instagram story.

Jay had also gone to Mira’s village to meet her family a couple of days ago. The snaps of this meeting went viral on social media.

Recently, the stylish diva of Marathi film industry also posted a reel dancing on a song from the film Pushpa: The Rise. Mira looked sizzling in her attire. Fans thoroughly praised Mira’s dancing skills in the comments section.

