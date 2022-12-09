Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Fame Mira Jagannath Buys Her First Car, Pens Sweet Note For Fans

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Fame Mira Jagannath is a popular face in the Marathi entertainment industry. The actress recently became the talk of the town after she entered the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house as a contender, alongside Rakhi Sawant, Vishhal Nikam, and Aroh Velankar, and garnered a lot of praise for her stint on the reality show. A social media enthusiast, Mira regularly posts updates about her professional and personal life on social media.

On Wednesday, December 7, Mira Jagannath posted about a special milestone in her life on Instagram. The actress recently bought her first-ever car – Hyundai Aura. In the pictures, Mira is seen performing a customary puja before taking the four-wheeler home. She also posed with the car in another photo. “On the occasion of Datta Jayanti, with the blessings of family and the love of all you fans, I am buying my first vehicle!" read the heartfelt caption of her post.

Check out Mira Jagannath’s Instagram post below:

Upon seeing the photos, her celebrity friends, as well as fans, extended congratulatory wishes to the actress. Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 winner Vishhal Nikam wrote, “Congratulations," while Jay Dudhane expressed, “Congratulations. Cheers to many more." Many others flooded the comments box of her post with heart emojis to laud the feat.

Mira Jagannath made her acting debut in 2016 with the TV show Mazya Navryachi Bayko. Her role as Sandhya was widely loved by the viewers. She then made her film debut in 2020 with the Marathi movie Ilu Ilu. In the same year, Mira also made her digital debut with the web series Live independent.

She is presently a part of the newly released television show Tharla Tar Mag. She plays the negative role of Sakshi in the soap opera, which stars Jui Gadkari and Amit Bhanushali in the lead. Tharla Tar Mag premiered on Star Pravah on December 5.

