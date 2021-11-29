Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Folk Singer Dadus Evicted; Meera, Meenal, Vikas and Sonali Safe

Marathi folk singer Santosh Chaudhari, also known as Dadus, on Sunday became the latest contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss Marathi 3. Along with Meera, Meenal, Vikas and Sonali, Dadus was among the contestants nominated for elimination this week. Show host Mahesh Manjrekar announced that Dadus had been evicted from Bigg Boss Marathi 3 based on voting by the audience.

Dadus hugged all the housemates before leaving the house of Bigg Boss Marathi. He bid adieu to the housemates with a smile. Jay, Gayatri, Mira and Utkarsh were among the housemates saddened by Dadus’ eviction from the show.

While leaving the show, Dadus talked about the recent fight between Vishal and Vikash. He told both to not have any grudges against each other and come together with the same friendship again.

Advertisement

The popular singer-composer Dadus was in the headlines a few years ago after he was arrested in a power theft case. He entered the Bigg Boss Marathi as one of the most controversial contestants. He entertained housemates and viewers with his Agri and Koli songs and performed every task sincerely.

In Bigg Boss Marathi season 3’s latest Chavadi special episode, Mahesh Manjrekar schooled a few housemates. He showed them their mistakes and told them where they fell short while performing tasks.

Manjrekar lambasted Vishal Nikam and Sonali Patil for their “complex relationship" with other housemates. He also took Mira Jagannath and Gayatri Datar to task for playing “dirty games" inside the house.

In Sunday’s episode, Salman Khan appeared with Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana to promote his Hindi film, Antim. Aayush praised Mahesh Manjrekar for directing the movie amid his cancer treatment. Aayush and Mahima also played a fun game with contestants of the show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.