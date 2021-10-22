Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Late Night Bonhomie of Sneha and Jay in Kitchen

The third season of Bigg Boss Marathi has become a hot topic among viewers of the controversial reality show. Along with the fights and arguments amongst the contestants sometimes the audience also gets to see some contestants developing relationships. Something similar can be seen happening in this season as well. The friendship between Jay Dhudhane and Sneha Wagh seems to be growing since the past few days. Now their fans are excited to know what’s cooking between the two as both can be seen developing a strong bonding.

Advertisement

In between all this a new video of the two is going around in which they can be seen spending some fun time with each other in the kitchen at night. The video has been shared by Colors Marathi on Instagram. While Sneha can be seen hitting Jay affectionately Jay too is reciprocating in a funny way. Sneha is often seen favouring Jay in the Bigg Boss house and Jay too is seen spending time with her. .

With the caption of the video saying that love fights are going on in the Bigg Boss house, the two seem to be enjoying a lot with each other. The video clip has already received over 61,000 views. One of the users wrote “Just an elder sister playing with younger brother guys" while another one said “I just hate this show because of these two". A third user wrote “Beautiful couple".

Recently Bigg Boss directly nominated 3 contestants –Vishal, Sneha and Gayatri – after the captaincy task ‘Chal Re Bhoplya Tunuk Tunuk’ for violating the rules.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.