Bigg Boss Marathi 3: No Evictions This Week, But Here's What Happens Next

In the latest twist on Bigg Boss Marathi season 3, the Sunday’s episode, in the eleventh week, saw no eviction from among the nominated contestants. However, show host Mahesh Manjrekar informed the viewers and contestants that there will be two evictions next week. Contestants Vikas Patil, Meenal Shah, Mira Jagganath, Gayatri Datar and Sonali Patil were nominated for eviction last week. They all will remain in the house for the 12th week and two of the remaining 8 contestants will be evicted from the show, which airs on the Colors Marathi channel.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss Marathi, Manjrekar said that Meera received the least number of votes among the nominated contestants. He added, “Meera will not leave the house as it has been decided that there will be no eviction this week and two contestants will be evicted next week."

Manjrekar also said that some of the evicted housemates will now return to the house to add spice to the show. Media reports suggest that Sneha Wagh, Adish Vaidya, and Trupti Desai may reenter the house.

Last week, Bigg Boss had surprised viewers after giving a disclaimer on TV that voting lines for this week have been closed.

In this Sunday’s episode, some of the selected audience asked questions to the inmates through a video call. Tanishka, a little girl from Pune, asked her questions of contestants and they answered her. Contestants also got a chance to clear all the allegations levelled against them.

Last week, Marathi folk singer Santosh Chaudhari, also known as Dadus, got evicted from Bigg Boss Marathi 3. Now, there are eight contestants and one of them will be declared a winner after the completion of the show in the next three weeks.

