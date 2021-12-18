Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Vishal Nikam Becomes First Finalist

Marathi actor and contestant Vishal Nikam has become the first finalist of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. He won the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task on Friday night and became the first finalist of this season. Vishal was in team B which became eligible to play the task for getting the ticket to the finale.

On Thursday, Bigg Boss gave a task to the top 7 contestants of the house. They were divided into two teams with captain Meenal Shah as Sanchalak of the task. Team A included Vikas Patil, Jay Dudhane and Sonali Patil. Team B members were - Mira Jagganath, Vishal Nikam and Utkarsh Shinde.

Both the teams had to choose one representative of their team to show the mirror to their opponent team and remind them how inadequately and poorly they have played in the show till now. Team A was represented by Vikas Patil and Utkarsh represented team B. At the end of the task, Meenal Shah announced that Utkarsh was the winner. She said that Utkarsh explained things better than Vikas.

Advertisement

Later, Bigg Boss asked Team B whether they wanted to give Meenal ‘Ticket to Finale’ or not. Team B decided not to give the ticket. This made Bigg Boss announce that Mira Jagganath, Vishal Nikam and Utkarsh Shinde would fight for ‘Ticket to Finale’.

Bigg Boss Marathi, on Friday, saw actors from the upcoming Marathi movie Zombivli as guests. They gave the task to Vishal, Utkarsh and Mira. They also announced the name of the winner.

In the task, the trio had to sit on a chair and count 33 minutes. Other housemates were asked to distract them. Contestants had to count the minutes using their strategies and bell at 33 minutes. While Mira played the bell first at 28 minutes, Utkarsh played the bell at 28 minutes 20 seconds and Vishal Nikam played the bell at 29 minutes 30 seconds and hence won the task.

Bigg Boss congratulated Vishal for becoming the first finalist of Bigg Boss Marathi 3.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.