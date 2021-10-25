Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Wild Card Entry Adish Vaidya Evicted Within 2 Weeks

In an unexpected turn of events, Marathi and Hindi TV actor Adish Vaidya was evicted from Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 on Sunday. Adish had, on October 10, entered the reality show as a wild card contestant and got evicted from the show within two weeks. His eviction has left the viewers and the housemates in a state of shock. This is the first time when a wild card entry, who was called to shake things up on the show, got evicted so early.

Host Mahesh Manjrekar has also termed Adish’s eviction as a “shocking one." Other nominated contestants Santosh Chaudhari, Vikas Patil, and Meenal Shah are safe now.

Advertisement

Before leaving the house of Bigg Boss Marathi, Adish hugged all housemates. He also apologized for his misdeeds and asked housemates to take tasks sportingly. Even though he spent just two weeks in the house, he developed friendships with fellow contestants Meenal Shah, Vikas Patil, Sonali Patil, and Vishal Nikam. They were emotional while bidding adieu to Adish on Sunday. RELATED NEWS Asian Champion Sanjeet Gets Bye as Draws Unveiled for Boxing World Championship

Chinese Woman Complains of Hearing Problem, Doctor Finds a Spider Living Inside Adish entered the Bigg Boss house as the first wild card entry this season and was given a power card by Bigg Boss to become the captain of the house. With his performance, he got viewers’ attention in the show. He had a verbal spat with Jay Dudhane and had a physical fight with Utkarsh Shinde. In Sunday’s special Chavdi episode of Bigg Boss Marathi, host Manjrekar rebuked contestants for their over-aggressive approach to doing tasks. He warned them not to play the game with aggression and violence. Adish was last seen in ‘Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin’, which airs on the Star Plus channel. He has acted in famous shows like Ratris Khel Chale Season 1, Kunku Tikli Aani Tatoo, Zindagi Not Out and many others. Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3, which has a run time of 100 days, started on September 19. It is airing on Colors Marathi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.