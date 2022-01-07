Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Winner Vishal Nikam, First Runner up Jay Dudhane Meet in Pune

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 winner Vishal Nikam and first runner up Jay Dudhane met each other for the first time outside the Bigg Boss house. The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 was held on December 26, 2021, and now both the former contestants of the show have been spotted together in Pune, Maharashtra. A picture of their meeting has gone viral on Instagram. In the Bigg Boss house, they got into verbal spats several times but now it all appears to be in the past.

Instagram handle marathiserials_official has posted a picture of their meeting. While Vishal was seen in a black kurta, Jay wore a check shirt. The two were seen smiling while posing for the camera.

Another picture posted by actor and producer Amol Ghodke shows that they were attending an event of Punit Balan Celebrity league, a cricket tournament.

In the last week of Bigg Boss Marathi 3, Vishal got into a verbal spat with Jay during a press conference. They also had heated arguments while performing tasks given by Bigg Boss. After spending over 3 months in the Bigg Boss house, Vishal defeated Jay Dudhane in the grand finale to become the winner and take home the trophy and prize money of Rs 20 lakh.

Talking about Vishal, he started his film career with the Marathi movie Mithun in 2018 starring opposite Amruta Dhongade. He also starred in the TV show Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba. He is a famous celebrity among the Marathi audience for his performance in the Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji as Shiva Kashid.

Jay Dudhane is a popular fitness trainer, model, and aspiring actor. He is a national-level gymnast and a State-level long jumper. He shot to fame for his participation in Splitsvilla Season 13. Bigg Boss Marathi host Mahesh Manjrekar has announced that he is soon going to make a film with Jay.

