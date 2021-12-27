Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Winner Vishal Nikam Takes Home Trophy, Rs 20 Lakh Cash Prize

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 concluded on Sunday with Marathi actor Vishal Nikam announced as the winner. The grand finale episode witnessed many energetic performances from contestants. After spending over 3 months in the Bigg Boss house, Vishal beat contestant Jay Dudhane in the grand finale to emerge as the winner. He took home the trophy and prize money of Rs 20 lakh. Vishal had become the first finalist of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 by winning the ticket to the finale task.

The third edition of the show, hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, was launched on September 19. During the premiere, Vishal had promised Mahesh Manjrekar that he would complete 100 days in the house and would emerge as the winner to lift the trophy. He kept his promise and lifted the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 trophy.

Advertisement

After winning the show, Vishal said, “I want to thank my fans and well-wishers for voting for me. Today I have won the Bigg Boss trophy because of your love and support. I want to express my gratitude to everyone who watched the show and supported me."

Vishal’s friendship with Vikas Patil was one of the main highlights of this season of Bigg Boss Marathi. Both shaved off their heads to save each other from nomination for eviction. Vishal’s companionship with Sonali Patil also entertained the viewers this season.

Advertisement

Vishal started his film career with the Marathi movie Mithun in 2018 starring opposite Amruta Dhongade. The 27-year-old has also starred in TV show Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba. He became a household name among the Marathi audience with his performance in the Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji as Shiva Kashid.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.