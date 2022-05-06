Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Winner Vishhal Nikam Breaks up With his Girlfriend. Know the Reason

Vishhal Nikam, who was the winner of season 3 of Bigg Boss Marathi, has broken up with his lover, whose identity he has kept hidden since the beginning. Nikam had previously referred to his lover as Saundarya. Vishal announced his relationship with Saundarya inside the Bigg Boss house. Not revealing her name, he always referred to her as Saundarya. He also told the media after coming out of the house that he loved her and it was his dream to invite everyone to their wedding.

However, things have not gone according to plan. An exclusive report in Hindustan times says that Vishal has broken up with his girlfriend. According to a source close to Nikam, the couple’s romance was affected by the distance between them. Nikam and his girlfriend, who reportedly lives in a village, had been together for four years. The two, however, were unable to acclimate to a long-distance romance.

Over the past year, cracks emerged in their relationship. However, the two anticipated that their romance would survive when Vishhal won the Marathi reality programme. However, things did not change and his girlfriend could not handle the long distance. “She broke up with him in the first week of April," a close insider reveals. To move on from the relationship, Nikam has immersed himself deep in his professional work.

“Everyone in my life knew I had a Saundarya. We agreed to part ways because there were issues. I lost my personal relationship while winning hearts all around the world. Of course, it was saddening. However, I’m moving on. The love of all my Vishalians (as he affectionately refers to his admirers) kept me going. I’m not going to reveal her true name or what happened. It’s a part of life, and we’re on our own paths now," Nikam says.

