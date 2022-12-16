Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Akshay Kelkar-Aroh Welankar’s Clash Scares Guest Sonalee Kulkarni

The popular reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 4 is currently on a roll. The series is getting more interesting day by day, with each new episode. The series has now become a topic of discussion on social media. The promo video of the latest episode has come out, which is currently going viral all over social media. After the entry of wild card contestants, it is seen that the game in the house has turned upside down. Wild card Rakhi Sawant is making a lot of noise in the house. While everyone in the house is disgusted by her game, the dynamics in the house have drastically changed. In today’s episode, Pushkar Jog, the second runner-up of the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi has entered the house along with actress Sonalee Kulkarni. Guest Sonali gets scared after seeing one of the latest tasks in the house.

Pushkar and Sonalee entered the Bigg Boss house to promote their upcoming movie Victoria. In the latest promo video, the duo are seen tied with chains in the swimming pool. Further, Pushkar and Sonalee hand over the same task to the housemates. Two contestants will sit in chairs and will be tied with chains on their legs, and the other members have to break the chain and release the locked contestants.

As the task began, Vikas Sawant and Kiran Mane had a face off in this task. After that, a heated fight is seen between Akshay Kelkar and Aroh Welankar to save Apurva Nemlekar and Amrita Deshmukh. The fight went to an extreme length and seeing this, Sonalee got scared.

Now viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming episode. It will be interesting to see what happens next.

The Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house is currently full of entertainment as the wild card contestants recently entered the house, which includes Rakhi Sawant, Mira Jagannath, Aroh Welankar and Vishal Nikam. The wild cards have changed the game’s dynamics since they entered the house.

Last week, Vishal and Mira got evicted from the show. But Rakhi and Aroh are still in the house.

