Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Akshay Kelkar Lifts Trophy, Takes Home Rs 15.5 Lakh

Amid much anticipation, the journey of Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 finally came to an end on Sunday, January 8. The contestants that made it to the grand finale episode of the reality show included Akshay Kelkar, Amruta Dhongade, Apurva Nemlekar, Kiran Mane and Rakhi Sawant. Among the five contestants, Akshay Kelkar lifted the coveted trophy of this season, along with a cash prize of Rs 15,55,000 and much more.

Deemed the ‘Angry young man’ of Bigg Boss Marathi 4, Akshay Kelkar was a part of the show since its inception on October 2. He remained one of the most popular contestants of the Mahesh Manjrekar-hosted show and often made headlines owing to his fights and controversies in the Bigg Boss Marathi house. Although Akshay was often called out for having a superiority complex by the host, he was also praised for being a fair player.

Advertisement

On January 8, of the top 5 contestants, Akshay Kelkar and Apurva Nemlekar became the top 2 finalists of Bigg Boss Marathi 4. They were then asked to turn off the lights of the Bigg Boss Marathi house and join Mahesh Manjrekar on the stage.

After receiving a warm welcome, Akshay was finally announced as the winner of this season. In addition to taking home the prestigious trophy, he also received a sum of Rs 15,50,000, a gold bracelet from the sponsors and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh for winning the title of Best Caption of the season.

Advertisement

With Akshay Kelkar being the winner, Apurva Nemlekar emerged as the first runner-up of this season. While Kiran Mane was declared the second runner-up, Amruta Dongande bagged the fourth spot on the winners’ list. Lastly, Rakhi Sawant walked out of the Bigg Boss Marathi house with a briefcase of Rs 9 lakh.

Read all the Latest Movies News here