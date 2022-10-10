Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Amruta Deshpande Chooses Kiran Mane a ‘Zero’

The much-anticipated season 4 of Bigg Boss Marathi has already hit our television screens and things in the BB House are getting all heated up. With arguments and controversies already beginning to brew inside the Bigg Boss House, host Mahesh Manjrekar has already brought the contestants before him at the Chadavi or Bigg Boss court this weekend.

In the very first episode of the reality show, Mahesh gave the first task to the participants. He asked them to select who according to them was a hero and who was a zero. A short video clip of the task has now gone viral which shows contestant Amruta Deshmukh, taking part in the task.

The video has been uploaded on Instagram by a media account named TRP Marathi. “Amruta expressed her clear opinion! Don’t forget to watch Bigg Boss Chawdi tonight at 9:30 pm only on our Colors Marathi," read the caption.

The video revealed radio host Amruta standing beside a blackboard with two columns and a row drawn in the middle. On either side of the columns, the words Hero with a thumbs up and Zero with a thumbs down have been written. The clip shows Amruta choosing contestant Kiran Mane in the category of Zero. Amruta’s decision has hence created a buzz on social media and Bigg Boss viewers can’t seem to stop talking over this recent development.

Earlier, Mahesh Manjrekar was seen slamming contestant Nikhil Rajeshirke as the latter put all the participants in the Bigg Boss House in the Hero category. Angry at Nikhil’s failure to do the task properly, Mahesh called Nikhil’s decision to be sheer stupidity. Mahesh also added that if Nikhil thinks that all the contestants are good then the word ‘good’ holds no meaning for the latter.

Meanwhile, viewers are currently on the edge of their seats after the BB House participants assembled in the first Bigg Boss Chadavi where host Mahesh Manjrekar gave reports on the past week’s performance. Fans are now eager to learn about new developments and fights in the following episodes.

