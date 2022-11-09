Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Apoorva Dhongde's Cold War Against Ruchira to Continue

Season 4 of Bigg Boss Marathi has finally begun. The first episode of the highly anticipated show proved to be a roller coaster ride for the 16 contestants. Bigg Boss welcomed 16 contestants to the show. Just like every other week, this week also went with the nomination process and the entire house saw yet another catfight. Apoorva and Amrita Dhongde were standing against each other in the Bigg Boss house. But now a cold war has started with Apoorva’s new competitor in the house and that is Ruchira Jadhav.

Apoorva is seen saying to Samriddhi, “During the argument between me and Prasad, I told Deshmukh to stay away from all this. The topic is mine and his, we’ll look into it. Have you asked? We will talk when your point comes."

Ruchira says, “They have nominated me based on weekly work performance, which was not given."

At the premiere of this season, Bigg Boss divided the contestants into four groups of 16 and asked them to select one “useless" contestant from each group. The first group included Apurva Nemlekar, Prasad Jawade, Yogesh Jadhav, and Samrudhhi Jadhav, the second group included Kiran Mane, Trishul Marathe, Akshay Kelkar, and Amruta Deshmukh, the third group included Amruta Dhongade, Yashashri Masurkar, Rohit Shinde, and Tejaswini Lonari, and the final fourth group included Ruchira

Apurva Nemlekar, from the first group of contestants, nominated Prasad Jawade, claiming that Prasad is the “useless" contestant in the house and that he is an arrogant contestant. Prasad later got into a fight with Apurva after she falsely accused him of being arrogant.

Apurva later stated that it was her decision and she does not wish to change it. While discussing this, Prasad and Apurva got into a heated argument.

Later, Bigg Boss asked Apurva to reveal one of her group’s contestants as “Useless," and Apurva stated that her group couldn’t decide on one contestant out of four.

