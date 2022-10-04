Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Apurva Nemlekar, Prasad Jawade Involved in Heated Argument

Marathi masses were waiting with bated breaths for the premiere of season 4 of Bigg Boss Marathi. After much-anticipation, the wait of the audience was over and the fourth season of one of the most watched reality shows started airing on Sunday.

On October 2, the makers shared the first-day promo via Colors Marathi Instagram handle and from that, it seems that the show started on a controversial note.

The 16 contestants were divided into four members of the group on the first day and were asked to decide who is ‘useless’ among them.

The first group of contestants, Apurva Nemlekar, who is known for her stint in Ratris Khel Chale, nominated Prasad Jawade as the ‘useless’ contestant in the house. She feels Prasad is an arrogant contestant. Following this, Prasad later got into a fight with the actress for making fake allegations about him and calling him ‘arrogant’.

Nominating Prasad, Apoorva said, “This is not a wrestling game, and why do you think you are better than him (Yogesh Jadhav)?

“I think it’s very wrong to judge him on his body as this is not a wrestling game, he is strong and that’s why I want to play with that strong competitor rather than with your (Prasad) arrogance," she added.

Prasad didn’t agree with Apoorva’s words, and said “don’t speak arrogantly at all".

Apoorva said, “Put your fingers down and then talk to me. I was asked my opinion by Bigg Boss, I voted against you."

Discussing the same, Prasad and Apurva got into a big argument. Later, when Apurva was asked to reveal one contestant from her group as ‘Useless’ by Bigg Boss, she said that her group could not decide on one contestant among four.

Following this, both the contestants again got into a fight and Prasad blamed Apurva for failing in the task.

