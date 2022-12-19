Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Apurva Nemlekar Takes A Dig At Aroh Welankar In Nomination Task

Bigg Boss Marathi 4 is inching closer to its conclusion, with only 21 days left for its grand finale. The show recently completed eleven weeks since its debut on October 2. Last week witnessed the elimination of two contestants – Vikas Sawant and Amruta Deshmukh. Following the shocking eviction of Vikas and Amruta, the elimination process for this week has already commenced on the controversial show.

Earlier today, December 19, Colors Marathi unveiled the latest promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 4 on Instagram. In the promo video, all the housemates are seen participating in a nomination task called Times Up in the Bigg Boss Marathi house. It shows housemates smashing wall clocks with pictures of the contestant whom they wish to nominate for elimination in the show’s twelfth week.

During the task, Apurva Nemlekar takes a dig at Aroh Welankar for not being efficient enough to know how to play the game. Along with nominating Aroh for elimination, Apurva sarcastically says, “If he knew how to play the game, then he would’ve won the season that he previously participated in." She then shatters the wall clock with his picture and adds, “Go Back, Simon." In the clip, Kiran Mane is also seen targeting Prasad Jawade.

Advertisement

“Today everyone will have Times Up, so there will be breakdown and chaos in the house…" read the caption of the promo.

Check out the latest promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 4 below:

Advertisement

For those unaware, Aroh Welankar was a wildcard entry on Bigg Boss Marathi 2, which aired in 2019. He lasted in the reality show till its finale episode but emerged as the fifth runner-up of the season. Shiv Thakare was crowned the winner of the show’s second season.

Read all the Latest Movies News here