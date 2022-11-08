Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Apurva, Ruchira Engage In Heated Argument After Nomination Task

Bigg Boss Marathi returned to the small screen with the much-awaited fourth season, which was kicked off with a grand premiere episode, on October 2. Ever since its inception, the Mahesh Manjrekar-hosted reality show has been in the limelight for more reasons than one. After Nikhil Rajeshirke, Megha Ghadge and Yogesh Jadhav, Trishul Marathe was the fourth housemate to recently bid adieu to Bigg Boss Marathi 4.

Now, Monday’s episode saw the latest nomination task for this week’s elimination. In the task, contestants Yashashri Masurkar, Snehlata Vasaikar, Prasad Jawade, Ruchira Jadhav, Amruta Dhongade and Tejaswini Lonari were nominated for eviction. While Apurva and Amruta were at loggerheads with each other in the Bigg Boss house so far, the former found a new rival in Ruchira after the recent nomination task.

After Team B jointly nominated Ruchira, she was seen engaging in a conversation with Rohit Shinde about the same. She told Rohit that her nomination was unfair. “They have nominated me based on weekly work performance, which was not given in the criterion," shared Ruchira.

Apurva, on the other hand, discussed the task with Samruddhi Jadhav. She said, “During my argument with Prasad, I told (Amruta) Deshmukh to stay away from all this. The topic is mine and his, we’ll look into it. We will talk when your topic comes."

Soon, Ruchira and Apurva got into a heated argument. Apurva then asked Samruddhi how many people spoke in her favour after she got nominated. In her response, Samruddhi expressed that she has faced the same issue. On this, Ruchira told Rohit that she is the one who always stays calm in the house. She even stated that although her patience hadn’t run out yet, it is slowly running out now.

