Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Contestants Target Prasad Jawada In The Latest Task

The popular reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 4 is always a topic of discussion. The show is getting more interesting with every passing day. The promo video of today’s episode of Bigg Boss has come out. The contestants in the house seem to take Prasad Jawada’s case.

In the new promo, host Mahesh Manjrekar has given the contestants the task ‘My friend, topic end’. In this, the housemates have to share the qualities they dislike in one contestant. But it seems everyone is going to take the name of one contestant, and that is Prasad Jawade.

As per the leaked promo, Snehalata Prasad will be the first one to start this task. She says, “He acts like something else. I already know him. He is not as tender as he pretends to be." After that, Akshay and Amrita Deshmukh, along with Amrita Dhongde, break the plate or choose Prasad. Amrita Dhongde says, “I think he’s fake," while Amrita Deshmukh says, “Keep all the negativity to yourself." Akshay then says, “I don’t want to see you in this house, but I don’t want to see you outside the house either."

All this will happen in front of the host. So it will be important to see what he will have to say on this.

The audience feels that Prasad is being targeted. Many people have made such comments on the promo’s post. One viewer wrote, “Whoever becomes a target goes to the end, so very good." Another wrote, “Prasad we are with you." This way, fans are extending their support for Prasad.

Bigg Boss Marathi 4 has recently taken an interesting turn due to the wild card contestants: Rakhi Sawant, Meera Jagannath, Aroh Velankar and Vishal Nikam. Their entry changed the pattern of the game. Last week, Vishal and Meera took an exit from the house. But Rakhi and Aaroh are still in the house. Now it will be important to see who will exit the house this week.

